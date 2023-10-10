Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 441 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.1 %

QRVO stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

