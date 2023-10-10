Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,910 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $204.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.07. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,172 shares of company stock worth $3,652,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

