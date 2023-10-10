Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 577 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,172,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,956,000 after acquiring an additional 173,250 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZM opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,790 shares of company stock worth $7,625,432 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.