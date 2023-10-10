Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $449,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

