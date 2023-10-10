Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NVDA opened at $452.73 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

