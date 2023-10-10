Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

