Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FDHY opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.