Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RWR opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

