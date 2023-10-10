Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Spire by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spire Stock Performance

SR stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

