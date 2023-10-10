Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 174,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.