Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.