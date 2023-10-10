Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,521 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIVA opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

