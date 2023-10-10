Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New $883,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.