Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $495,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $452.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.78 and a 200-day moving average of $388.07.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

