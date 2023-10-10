Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celanese were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

