CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.99 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $937,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.46.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

