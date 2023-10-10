CIC Wealth LLC Purchases 1,009 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

