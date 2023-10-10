Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares.

Cloudbuy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £195,649.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.15.

About Cloudbuy

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

