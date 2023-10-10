Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 322 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.