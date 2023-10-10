Conning Inc. Sells 11,819 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.12 and its 200-day moving average is $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

