Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 652 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.