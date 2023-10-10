Creative Planning Acquires 1,717 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $140.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

