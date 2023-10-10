Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 218,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

