Creative Planning Buys 190 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $209.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

