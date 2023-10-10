Creative Planning Buys 76,218 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,545 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 18.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

