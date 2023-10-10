Creative Planning Buys 991 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.33.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $283.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile



Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

