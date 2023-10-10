Creative Planning Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 642,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

