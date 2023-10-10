Creative Planning Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

