Creative Planning Has $2.91 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

