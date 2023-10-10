Creative Planning Has $3.20 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 9,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $989,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 27,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $2,875,944.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 9,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $989,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,709 shares of company stock worth $13,254,293 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COIN opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

