Creative Planning Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Creative Planning raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.