Creative Planning Purchases 11,779 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

