Creative Planning Purchases 1,189 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

