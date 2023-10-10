Creative Planning Sells 406 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,908 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

