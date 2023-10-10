Diversified Trust Co Buys 9,409 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.87 and its 200-day moving average is $320.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.