DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

