Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,385. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

