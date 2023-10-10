Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

