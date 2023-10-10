Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

