Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $143,000 in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 35.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 94.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE WTTR opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.36 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

