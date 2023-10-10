Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $149,000 in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $230,000.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,982.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,982.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

