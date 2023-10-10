Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,667 shares of company stock worth $1,028,811. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

