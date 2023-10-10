Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLM. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the first quarter worth approximately $16,238,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Apollomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of APLM opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40. Apollomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Apollomics Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

