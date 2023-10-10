Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

