FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

