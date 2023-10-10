First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,934 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.34% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $376,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

