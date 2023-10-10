Fundamentum LLC Sells 750 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fundamentum LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Fundamentum LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

