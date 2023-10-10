Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

