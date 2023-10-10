GenTrust LLC Sells 740 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

