Global Assets Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

